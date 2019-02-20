All apartments in Pasadena
Pasadena, TX
2705 Camille Street
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:31 PM

2705 Camille Street

2705 Camille Street · No Longer Available
Location

2705 Camille Street, Pasadena, TX 77506

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area and much more!  Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Camille Street have any available units?
2705 Camille Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 2705 Camille Street currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Camille Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Camille Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 Camille Street is pet friendly.
Does 2705 Camille Street offer parking?
No, 2705 Camille Street does not offer parking.
Does 2705 Camille Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Camille Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Camille Street have a pool?
No, 2705 Camille Street does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Camille Street have accessible units?
No, 2705 Camille Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Camille Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 Camille Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 Camille Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2705 Camille Street does not have units with air conditioning.

