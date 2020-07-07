Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 2601 Dusky Rose Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
2601 Dusky Rose Lane
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:11 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2601 Dusky Rose Lane
2601 Dusky Rose Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2601 Dusky Rose Lane, Pasadena, TX 77502
Mount Vernon
Amenities
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ultimate Spacious Home, Fenced Back Yard A Must See !!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2601 Dusky Rose Lane have any available units?
2601 Dusky Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 2601 Dusky Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Dusky Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Dusky Rose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Dusky Rose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 2601 Dusky Rose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Dusky Rose Lane offers parking.
Does 2601 Dusky Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Dusky Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Dusky Rose Lane have a pool?
No, 2601 Dusky Rose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Dusky Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 2601 Dusky Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Dusky Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Dusky Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Dusky Rose Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Dusky Rose Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77504
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd
Pasadena, TX 77502
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave
Pasadena, TX 77505
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave
Pasadena, TX 77502
Similar Pages
Pasadena 1 Bedrooms
Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with Parking
Pasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
San Jacinto Community College
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine