Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 2513 North Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
2513 North Avenue
Last updated September 1 2019 at 2:30 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2513 North Avenue
2513 North Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2513 North Avenue, Pasadena, TX 77506
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Cute small home Ready to move in. New Roof this summer. New insulated back door leading to huge back yard. Convenient access to 225 or Beltway 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2513 North Avenue have any available units?
2513 North Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 2513 North Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2513 North Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 North Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2513 North Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 2513 North Avenue offer parking?
No, 2513 North Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2513 North Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 North Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 North Avenue have a pool?
No, 2513 North Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2513 North Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2513 North Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 North Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 North Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 North Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 North Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd
Pasadena, TX 77058
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave
Pasadena, TX 77503
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St
Pasadena, TX 77504
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77503
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave
Pasadena, TX 77502
Similar Pages
Pasadena 1 Bedrooms
Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with Parking
Pasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
San Jacinto Community College
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine