All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 2513 North Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
2513 North Avenue
Last updated September 1 2019 at 2:30 PM

2513 North Avenue

2513 North Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2513 North Avenue, Pasadena, TX 77506

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Cute small home Ready to move in. New Roof this summer. New insulated back door leading to huge back yard. Convenient access to 225 or Beltway 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 North Avenue have any available units?
2513 North Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 2513 North Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2513 North Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 North Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2513 North Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2513 North Avenue offer parking?
No, 2513 North Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2513 North Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 North Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 North Avenue have a pool?
No, 2513 North Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2513 North Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2513 North Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 North Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 North Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 North Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 North Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd
Pasadena, TX 77058
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave
Pasadena, TX 77503
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St
Pasadena, TX 77504
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77503
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave
Pasadena, TX 77502

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine