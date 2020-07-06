All apartments in Pasadena
2409 BUCHANAN STREET

2409 Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Buchanan Street, Pasadena, TX 77502

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Affordable 1-bedroom rental. Hardwood floors. Formal dinning room. Kitchen has a gas stove and a refrigerator. Bathroom has a tub and shower. 1-car carport. deposit is same as rent. $35 application fee for anyone over 18 residing in the property. No smokers please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 BUCHANAN STREET have any available units?
2409 BUCHANAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 BUCHANAN STREET have?
Some of 2409 BUCHANAN STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 BUCHANAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2409 BUCHANAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 BUCHANAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2409 BUCHANAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2409 BUCHANAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2409 BUCHANAN STREET offers parking.
Does 2409 BUCHANAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 BUCHANAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 BUCHANAN STREET have a pool?
No, 2409 BUCHANAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2409 BUCHANAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2409 BUCHANAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 BUCHANAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 BUCHANAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

