2409 BUCHANAN STREET

Affordable 1-bedroom rental. Hardwood floors. Formal dinning room. Kitchen has a gas stove and a refrigerator. Bathroom has a tub and shower. 1-car carport. deposit is same as rent. $35 application fee for anyone over 18 residing in the property. No smokers please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
