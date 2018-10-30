Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 2407 NORMAN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
2407 NORMAN ST
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:07 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2407 NORMAN ST
2407 Norman Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2407 Norman Street, Pasadena, TX 77506
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN PASADENA - RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN PASADENA
(RLNE4923990)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2407 NORMAN ST have any available units?
2407 NORMAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 2407 NORMAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
2407 NORMAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 NORMAN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 NORMAN ST is pet friendly.
Does 2407 NORMAN ST offer parking?
No, 2407 NORMAN ST does not offer parking.
Does 2407 NORMAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 NORMAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 NORMAN ST have a pool?
No, 2407 NORMAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 2407 NORMAN ST have accessible units?
No, 2407 NORMAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 NORMAN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 NORMAN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 NORMAN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 NORMAN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd
Pasadena, TX 77058
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77504
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd
Pasadena, TX 77058
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave
Pasadena, TX 77506
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Rio Roble
1502 Allendale Road
Pasadena, TX 77502
Similar Pages
Pasadena 1 Bedrooms
Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with Parking
Pasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
San Jacinto Community College
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine