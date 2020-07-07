All apartments in Pasadena
2407 Muscadine Lane

2407 Muscadine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Muscadine Lane, Pasadena, TX 77502

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Pasadena has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Muscadine Lane have any available units?
2407 Muscadine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 Muscadine Lane have?
Some of 2407 Muscadine Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Muscadine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Muscadine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Muscadine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 Muscadine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2407 Muscadine Lane offer parking?
No, 2407 Muscadine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2407 Muscadine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Muscadine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Muscadine Lane have a pool?
No, 2407 Muscadine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Muscadine Lane have accessible units?
No, 2407 Muscadine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Muscadine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 Muscadine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

