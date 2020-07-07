All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated December 4 2019 at 12:56 PM

2209 Cherry Lane

2209 Cherry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Cherry Lane, Pasadena, TX 77502

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Efficiency for Rent fully furnished with stove & oven full size fridge great for one person no more then a couple. ....$800 a month $800 deposit .. call or text for more details (281) 995-5270

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5361834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Cherry Lane have any available units?
2209 Cherry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 Cherry Lane have?
Some of 2209 Cherry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Cherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Cherry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Cherry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2209 Cherry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2209 Cherry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Cherry Lane offers parking.
Does 2209 Cherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Cherry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Cherry Lane have a pool?
No, 2209 Cherry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Cherry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2209 Cherry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Cherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 Cherry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

