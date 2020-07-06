Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
219 Fairfax Lane
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:23 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
219 Fairfax Lane
219 Fairfax Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
219 Fairfax Lane, Pasadena, TX 77502
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 219 Fairfax Lane have any available units?
219 Fairfax Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 219 Fairfax Lane have?
Some of 219 Fairfax Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 219 Fairfax Lane currently offering any rent specials?
219 Fairfax Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Fairfax Lane pet-friendly?
No, 219 Fairfax Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 219 Fairfax Lane offer parking?
Yes, 219 Fairfax Lane offers parking.
Does 219 Fairfax Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Fairfax Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Fairfax Lane have a pool?
No, 219 Fairfax Lane does not have a pool.
Does 219 Fairfax Lane have accessible units?
No, 219 Fairfax Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Fairfax Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Fairfax Lane has units with dishwashers.
