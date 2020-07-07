All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 2123 Raspberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
2123 Raspberry Lane
Last updated February 5 2020 at 6:03 PM

2123 Raspberry Lane

2123 Raspberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2123 Raspberry Lane, Pasadena, TX 77502

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1590 SqFt of living space. Spacious Kitchen. Nice size front and back yard. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Raspberry Lane have any available units?
2123 Raspberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 2123 Raspberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Raspberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Raspberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 Raspberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2123 Raspberry Lane offer parking?
No, 2123 Raspberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2123 Raspberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 Raspberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Raspberry Lane have a pool?
No, 2123 Raspberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Raspberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2123 Raspberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Raspberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 Raspberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2123 Raspberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2123 Raspberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77504
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave
Pasadena, TX 77503
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St
Pasadena, TX 77504
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd
Pasadena, TX 77502
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77503
Park at Fairmont
6060 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77505
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Raintree
1009 Richey St
Pasadena, TX 77506

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine