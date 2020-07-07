Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1590 SqFt of living space. Spacious Kitchen. Nice size front and back yard. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2123 Raspberry Lane have any available units?
2123 Raspberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 2123 Raspberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Raspberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Raspberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 Raspberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2123 Raspberry Lane offer parking?
No, 2123 Raspberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2123 Raspberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 Raspberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Raspberry Lane have a pool?
No, 2123 Raspberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Raspberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2123 Raspberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Raspberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 Raspberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2123 Raspberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2123 Raspberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
