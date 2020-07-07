1938 Jasmine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

The 1678 Plan is a fantastic one story home. This home has an open living room area with access to a covered patio. The master bedroom and two car garage are set in the back of the home. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.