Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
1934 Jasmine Drive
Last updated December 25 2019 at 5:45 AM

1934 Jasmine Drive

1934 Jasmine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1934 Jasmine Drive, Pasadena, TX 77503

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
"The Avery floorplan is a traditional two-story home with 4 beds, and 2.5 baths. This home has a grand master bedroom downstairs with a large walk in closet in the bathroom. The rest of the bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Two car garage in rear of home. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Jasmine Drive have any available units?
1934 Jasmine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 Jasmine Drive have?
Some of 1934 Jasmine Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 Jasmine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Jasmine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Jasmine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1934 Jasmine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1934 Jasmine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1934 Jasmine Drive offers parking.
Does 1934 Jasmine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 Jasmine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Jasmine Drive have a pool?
No, 1934 Jasmine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1934 Jasmine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1934 Jasmine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Jasmine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1934 Jasmine Drive has units with dishwashers.

