19200 Space Center Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
19200 Space Center Blvd
19200 Space Center Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
19200 Space Center Boulevard, Pasadena, TX 77058
Clear Lake
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
$1200 Large 1 bedroom at Village on the Lake luxury apartments near NASA, 1/1 with washer/dryer, gated community, GARAGE!!!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 19200 Space Center Blvd have any available units?
19200 Space Center Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 19200 Space Center Blvd have?
Some of 19200 Space Center Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19200 Space Center Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
19200 Space Center Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19200 Space Center Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 19200 Space Center Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 19200 Space Center Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 19200 Space Center Blvd offers parking.
Does 19200 Space Center Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19200 Space Center Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19200 Space Center Blvd have a pool?
No, 19200 Space Center Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 19200 Space Center Blvd have accessible units?
No, 19200 Space Center Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 19200 Space Center Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19200 Space Center Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
