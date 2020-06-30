Rent Calculator
1912 Allendale Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
1912 Allendale Dr
1912 Allendale Road
·
No Longer Available
1912 Allendale Road, Pasadena, TX 77502
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. For rent by Winston Land & Cattle. Please call our office at (936) 634-6321 for more information or to schedule an appointment to view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1912 Allendale Dr have any available units?
1912 Allendale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1912 Allendale Dr have?
Some of 1912 Allendale Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 1912 Allendale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Allendale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Allendale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Allendale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Allendale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Allendale Dr offers parking.
Does 1912 Allendale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Allendale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Allendale Dr have a pool?
No, 1912 Allendale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Allendale Dr have accessible units?
No, 1912 Allendale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Allendale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Allendale Dr has units with dishwashers.
