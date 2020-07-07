All apartments in Pasadena
1905 Jasmine Drive

Location

1905 Jasmine Drive, Pasadena, TX 77503

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Scarlett floor plan is a 3-bedroom, 2 bath one story home with charm. There is a formal dining room near the entry. Two car garage is in the rear of the home. Enjoy the large breakfast area and covered patio, and grand family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Jasmine Drive have any available units?
1905 Jasmine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 1905 Jasmine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Jasmine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Jasmine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Jasmine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Jasmine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Jasmine Drive offers parking.
Does 1905 Jasmine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Jasmine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Jasmine Drive have a pool?
No, 1905 Jasmine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Jasmine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 Jasmine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Jasmine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Jasmine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 Jasmine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 Jasmine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

