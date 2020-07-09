All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:38 AM

1901 Jasmine Drive

1901 Jasmine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Jasmine Drive, Pasadena, TX 77503

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
The Victoriana Plan is a stunning two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home provides a large family room, a breakfast room, a dining room and a downstairs master suite for your convenience. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Jasmine Drive have any available units?
1901 Jasmine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Jasmine Drive have?
Some of 1901 Jasmine Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Jasmine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Jasmine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Jasmine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Jasmine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1901 Jasmine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Jasmine Drive offers parking.
Does 1901 Jasmine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Jasmine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Jasmine Drive have a pool?
No, 1901 Jasmine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Jasmine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1901 Jasmine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Jasmine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 Jasmine Drive has units with dishwashers.

