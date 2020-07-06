All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1806 Jasmine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
1806 Jasmine Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:38 AM

1806 Jasmine Drive

1806 Jasmine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1806 Jasmine Drive, Pasadena, TX 77503

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Scarlett floor plan is a 3-bedroom, 2 bath one story home with charm. There is a formal dining room near the entry. Two car garage is in the rear of the home. Enjoy the large breakfast area and covered patio, and grand family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Jasmine Drive have any available units?
1806 Jasmine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 Jasmine Drive have?
Some of 1806 Jasmine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Jasmine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Jasmine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Jasmine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1806 Jasmine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1806 Jasmine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1806 Jasmine Drive offers parking.
Does 1806 Jasmine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Jasmine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Jasmine Drive have a pool?
No, 1806 Jasmine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Jasmine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1806 Jasmine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Jasmine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 Jasmine Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77507
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77503
Park at Fairmont
6060 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77505
Maple Trail
2001 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77502
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave
Pasadena, TX 77505
Raintree
1009 Richey St
Pasadena, TX 77506

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine