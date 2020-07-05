All apartments in Pasadena
1801 Jasmine Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:17 AM

1801 Jasmine Drive

1801 Jasmine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Jasmine Drive, Pasadena, TX 77503

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
"The Avery floorplan is a traditional two-story home with 4 beds, and 2.5 baths. This home has a grand master bedroom downstairs with a large walk in closet in the bathroom. The rest of the bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Two car garage in rear of home. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

"

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Jasmine Drive have any available units?
1801 Jasmine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 1801 Jasmine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Jasmine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Jasmine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Jasmine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Jasmine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Jasmine Drive offers parking.
Does 1801 Jasmine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Jasmine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Jasmine Drive have a pool?
No, 1801 Jasmine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Jasmine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1801 Jasmine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Jasmine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Jasmine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Jasmine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 Jasmine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

