Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:20 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48
1706 Pasadena Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1706 Pasadena Boulevard, Pasadena, TX 77502
Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 have any available units?
1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 offer parking?
No, 1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 have a pool?
Yes, 1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 has a pool.
Does 1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 have accessible units?
No, 1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Pasadena Blvd. - 48 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77504
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77507
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave
Pasadena, TX 77503
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St
Pasadena, TX 77504
Parc Bay
3650 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave
Pasadena, TX 77505
Rio Roble
1502 Allendale Road
Pasadena, TX 77502
Similar Pages
Pasadena 1 Bedrooms
Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with Parking
Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
Pasadena Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
San Jacinto Community College
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine