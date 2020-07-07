All apartments in Pasadena
1613 Locklaine Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1613 Locklaine Drive

1613 Locklaine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Locklaine Drive, Pasadena, TX 77502

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,480 sf home is located in Pasadena, TX. This home features plush carpeting throughout, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and detached garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Locklaine Drive have any available units?
1613 Locklaine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Locklaine Drive have?
Some of 1613 Locklaine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Locklaine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Locklaine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Locklaine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Locklaine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Locklaine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Locklaine Drive offers parking.
Does 1613 Locklaine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Locklaine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Locklaine Drive have a pool?
No, 1613 Locklaine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Locklaine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1613 Locklaine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Locklaine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Locklaine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

