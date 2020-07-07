Rent Calculator
All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1601 Easthaven Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
1601 Easthaven Dr
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1601 Easthaven Dr
1601 Easthaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1601 Easthaven Drive, Pasadena, TX 77506
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available 06/07/19 (RLNE4839526)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 Easthaven Dr have any available units?
1601 Easthaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 1601 Easthaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Easthaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Easthaven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Easthaven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 1601 Easthaven Dr offer parking?
No, 1601 Easthaven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Easthaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Easthaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Easthaven Dr have a pool?
No, 1601 Easthaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Easthaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 1601 Easthaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Easthaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Easthaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Easthaven Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Easthaven Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
