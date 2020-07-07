1428 East Houston Street

Amenities

This quaint two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is perfect for simplistic living! This beautiful home features tile flooring throughout. The cozy living room and dining room offer plenty of natural lighting. The spacious kitchen comes equipped with a matching gas oven/range and refrigerator. The home provides conveniences such as a laundry area, equipped with washer & dryer connections and central heat and air. Take a tour of this property today!



The school district is: Tyler ISD



The schools are: Bonner Elementary, Moore Middle, John Tyler HS



No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.



To view this home on weekends & after-hours, visit Rently.com, where you’ll be able to gain an access code for the lock box on this property. If you need help using the Rently lock-box, watch this quick video for a step by step tutorial!



If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to making application. Once approved a minimum of $300 pet deposit per pet will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage.



If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening copy and paste this link https://www.petscreening.com/referral/FSiGsBFgcr3S into a separate web browser page. Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month.



Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now



