Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1428 East Houston Street

1428 Houston Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1428 Houston Ave, Pasadena, TX 77502
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This quaint two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is perfect for simplistic living! This beautiful home features tile flooring throughout. The cozy living room and dining room offer plenty of natural lighting. The spacious kitchen comes equipped with a matching gas oven/range and refrigerator. The home provides conveniences such as a laundry area, equipped with washer & dryer connections and central heat and air. Take a tour of this property today!

The school district is: Tyler ISD

The schools are: Bonner Elementary, Moore Middle, John Tyler HS

No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.

To view this home on weekends & after-hours, visit Rently.com, where you’ll be able to gain an access code for the lock box on this property. If you need help using the Rently lock-box, watch this quick video for a step by step tutorial!

If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to making application. Once approved a minimum of $300 pet deposit per pet will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage.

If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening copy and paste this link https://www.petscreening.com/referral/FSiGsBFgcr3S into a separate web browser page. Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month.

Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 East Houston Street have any available units?
1428 East Houston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 East Houston Street have?
Some of 1428 East Houston Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 East Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
1428 East Houston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 East Houston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 East Houston Street is pet friendly.
Does 1428 East Houston Street offer parking?
No, 1428 East Houston Street does not offer parking.
Does 1428 East Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 East Houston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 East Houston Street have a pool?
No, 1428 East Houston Street does not have a pool.
Does 1428 East Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 1428 East Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 East Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 East Houston Street does not have units with dishwashers.

