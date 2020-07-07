Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1403 Effie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
1403 Effie Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1403 Effie Lane
1403 Effie Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1403 Effie Lane, Pasadena, TX 77502
Marlen Terrace
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Enjoy our 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home that comes with 1432 SqFt of living space.
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1403 Effie Lane have any available units?
1403 Effie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 1403 Effie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Effie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Effie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 Effie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1403 Effie Lane offer parking?
No, 1403 Effie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1403 Effie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Effie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Effie Lane have a pool?
No, 1403 Effie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Effie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1403 Effie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Effie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 Effie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 Effie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 Effie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St
Pasadena, TX 77504
Parc Bay
3650 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave
Pasadena, TX 77505
Raintree
1009 Richey St
Pasadena, TX 77506
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Similar Pages
Pasadena 1 Bedrooms
Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with Parking
Pasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
San Jacinto Community College
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine