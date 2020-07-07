All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1403 Effie Lane

1403 Effie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Effie Lane, Pasadena, TX 77502
Marlen Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Enjoy our 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home that comes with 1432 SqFt of living space.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Effie Lane have any available units?
1403 Effie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 1403 Effie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Effie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Effie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 Effie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1403 Effie Lane offer parking?
No, 1403 Effie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1403 Effie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Effie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Effie Lane have a pool?
No, 1403 Effie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Effie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1403 Effie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Effie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 Effie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 Effie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 Effie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

