1312 Zapp Ln.

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in Marlen Terrace of Pasadena. Home features new paint and wood flooring through most of the house. There's a 2 car garage along with a 2 car carport and a covered patio area in the back.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE5387125)