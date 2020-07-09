1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln

Show stopper! Beautiful home with endless expensive woodfloors, upgrades galore & custom paint. Fantastic floorplan, spacious & open. Includes study, media room, gameroom, den, dining & living rooms. Must See! Ready for move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
