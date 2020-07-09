All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:28 AM

1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln

1227 Elmhurst Trails Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1227 Elmhurst Trails Lane, Pasadena, TX 77586

Amenities

recently renovated
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Show stopper! Beautiful home with endless expensive woodfloors, upgrades galore & custom paint. Fantastic floorplan, spacious & open. Includes study, media room, gameroom, den, dining & living rooms. Must See! Ready for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln have any available units?
1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln offer parking?
No, 1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln have a pool?
No, 1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln have accessible units?
No, 1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1227 Elmhurst Trails Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

