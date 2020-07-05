All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:39 PM

1212 W Hart Ave.

1212 W Hart Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1212 W Hart Ave, Pasadena, TX 77506

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Westover subdivision of Pasadena. Brand new central A/C system was installed in the home and fresly painted.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5100492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 W Hart Ave. have any available units?
1212 W Hart Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 W Hart Ave. have?
Some of 1212 W Hart Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 W Hart Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1212 W Hart Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 W Hart Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 W Hart Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1212 W Hart Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1212 W Hart Ave. offers parking.
Does 1212 W Hart Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 W Hart Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 W Hart Ave. have a pool?
No, 1212 W Hart Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1212 W Hart Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1212 W Hart Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 W Hart Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 W Hart Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

