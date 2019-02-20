All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1101 Gary Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
1101 Gary Avenue
Last updated August 26 2019 at 9:56 PM

1101 Gary Avenue

1101 Gary Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1101 Gary Avenue, Pasadena, TX 77502

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances which leads to dining area! Neutral colors throughout! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive half month free off October's rent if move in on or before September 1st!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Gary Avenue have any available units?
1101 Gary Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 1101 Gary Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Gary Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Gary Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Gary Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Gary Avenue offer parking?
No, 1101 Gary Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Gary Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Gary Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Gary Avenue have a pool?
No, 1101 Gary Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Gary Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1101 Gary Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Gary Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Gary Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Gary Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 Gary Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd
Pasadena, TX 77058
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77504
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave
Pasadena, TX 77503
Ashwood Park
3520 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St
Pasadena, TX 77504
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd
Pasadena, TX 77502
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Camino Del Sol Apartments
1120 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77506

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine