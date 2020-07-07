All apartments in Pasadena
1010 Jackson Avenue
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:36 AM

1010 Jackson Avenue

1010 Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Jackson Avenue, Pasadena, TX 77506
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Discover luxury living at Rio Sereno with our beautifully remodeled apartments including granite counters, hard wood flooring, elegant lighting, and luxury tile bathrooms. You will find nothing like this for the price anywhere else! Hurry though, only a few remain at the specially discounted summer price. We are pet friendly and conveniently located just off 225 and just 15 minutes from downtown Houston.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pasadena-tx?lid=12506755

(RLNE5096993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
1010 Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 1010 Jackson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Jackson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Jackson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Jackson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1010 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Jackson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1010 Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1010 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

