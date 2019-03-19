Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4205 Glen Meadows Drive
4205 Glen Meadows Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4205 Glen Meadows Drive, Parker, TX 75002
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4205 Glen Meadows Drive have any available units?
4205 Glen Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Parker, TX
.
What amenities does 4205 Glen Meadows Drive have?
Some of 4205 Glen Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 4205 Glen Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Glen Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Glen Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4205 Glen Meadows Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Parker
.
Does 4205 Glen Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4205 Glen Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 4205 Glen Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 Glen Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Glen Meadows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4205 Glen Meadows Drive has a pool.
Does 4205 Glen Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 4205 Glen Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Glen Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4205 Glen Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4205 Glen Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4205 Glen Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
