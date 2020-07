Amenities

dogs allowed

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in ready! Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a fenced lot. Beautiful, shaded yard for the kids or dogs with a spacious storage unit in the back. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Double closets in the master bedroom. His & her sink and tub in the master bathroom. Weatherford ISD!!



Call Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5p.m. for further details or visit our website for the application and requirements: www.strombergpropertymanagement.com