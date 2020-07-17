All apartments in Parker County
648 River Rock Drive
648 River Rock Drive

648 River Rock Dr · No Longer Available
Location

648 River Rock Dr, Parker County, TX 76020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Awesome four bed two bath house for rent that is like new. Great location close to the golf course, restaurants, and has easy access to highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 River Rock Drive have any available units?
648 River Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker County, TX.
Is 648 River Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
648 River Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 River Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 648 River Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker County.
Does 648 River Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 648 River Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 648 River Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 River Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 River Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 648 River Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 648 River Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 648 River Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 648 River Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 River Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 648 River Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 648 River Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
