Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming 3 bedroom home in Tanglewood Estates! Recent updates - fresh paint, beautiful vinyl plank floors throughout. Large living room plus a great space for home office, playroom or whatever you need! Great galley kitchen including fridge. Utility room inside the house PLUS a mud room! HUGE lot with plenty of room for the kids to run and play. This one is a beauty! Give us a call to set up a showing. Sorry, no cats allowed.