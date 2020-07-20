Rent Calculator
All apartments in Parker County
Find more places like 268 Oakley Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Parker County, TX
/
268 Oakley Cir
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:19 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
268 Oakley Cir
268 Oakley Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
268 Oakley Circle, Parker County, TX 76085
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious and naturally well-lit. 4 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house. $2000.00/mo, $1500.00 security deposit. Electric, heat, internet, air conditioning and water are included. Call Justin at 817-343-5752.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 268 Oakley Cir have any available units?
268 Oakley Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parker County, TX
.
What amenities does 268 Oakley Cir have?
Some of 268 Oakley Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 268 Oakley Cir currently offering any rent specials?
268 Oakley Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Oakley Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 Oakley Cir is pet friendly.
Does 268 Oakley Cir offer parking?
Yes, 268 Oakley Cir offers parking.
Does 268 Oakley Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 268 Oakley Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Oakley Cir have a pool?
No, 268 Oakley Cir does not have a pool.
Does 268 Oakley Cir have accessible units?
No, 268 Oakley Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Oakley Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 Oakley Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Oakley Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 268 Oakley Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
