Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

1736 Tanglewood Dr.

1736 Tanglewood Drive · (817) 201-0410
Location

1736 Tanglewood Drive, Parker County, TX 76020

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1736 Tanglewood Dr. · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated Home FOR LEASE in Unincorporated Azle! - Country living with easy access to the city! Luxury vinyl plank flooring installed in kitchen, dining and bathrooms in 2019. Updated lighting in kitchen and hall bath, with a new fan installed in the dining area in 2019. Home has an aerobic septic system and co-op water for the convenience of city life in unincorporated Azle. Zoned for Azle ISD. Apply today to live in this beautifully updated home!

Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Applicant must verify all school zone and square footage information. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Apply online at c21allianceproperties.com/vacancies.

(RLNE5410472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

