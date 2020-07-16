1736 Tanglewood Dr.

Amenities

Beautifully Updated Home FOR LEASE in Unincorporated Azle! - Country living with easy access to the city! Luxury vinyl plank flooring installed in kitchen, dining and bathrooms in 2019. Updated lighting in kitchen and hall bath, with a new fan installed in the dining area in 2019. Home has an aerobic septic system and co-op water for the convenience of city life in unincorporated Azle. Zoned for Azle ISD. Apply today to live in this beautifully updated home!



Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Applicant must verify all school zone and square footage information. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Apply online at c21allianceproperties.com/vacancies.



(RLNE5410472)