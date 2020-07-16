All apartments in Parker County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

15116 Roderick Road

15116 Roderick Rd · (817) 479-1165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15116 Roderick Rd, Parker County, TX 76008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2402 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Property available 8-14-20. Fabulous 4-3-2 w Formal & Study in Aledo! Great layout, gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful granite, stainless appliances, spacious rooms & so much more! Lovely Formal dining area. Inviting family room w gas fireplace & loads of natural light. Large 18x16 kitchen boasts beautiful 42 in cabinets, Energy Star appliances, center island & a breakfast area. Relaxing master retreat has a sizable bath w a 13x7 WI closet! Nice secondaries, Jack-n-Jill bath, large 3rd bath, great study, pretty landscaping, expansive backyard w covered patio & sprinkler system. Community pool & amenities. 1 small dog considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15116 Roderick Road have any available units?
15116 Roderick Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15116 Roderick Road have?
Some of 15116 Roderick Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15116 Roderick Road currently offering any rent specials?
15116 Roderick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15116 Roderick Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15116 Roderick Road is pet friendly.
Does 15116 Roderick Road offer parking?
Yes, 15116 Roderick Road offers parking.
Does 15116 Roderick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15116 Roderick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15116 Roderick Road have a pool?
Yes, 15116 Roderick Road has a pool.
Does 15116 Roderick Road have accessible units?
No, 15116 Roderick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15116 Roderick Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15116 Roderick Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15116 Roderick Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15116 Roderick Road does not have units with air conditioning.
