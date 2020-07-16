15116 Roderick Road

Amenities
Property available 8-14-20. Fabulous 4-3-2 w Formal & Study in Aledo! Great layout, gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful granite, stainless appliances, spacious rooms & so much more! Lovely Formal dining area. Inviting family room w gas fireplace & loads of natural light. Large 18x16 kitchen boasts beautiful 42 in cabinets, Energy Star appliances, center island & a breakfast area. Relaxing master retreat has a sizable bath w a 13x7 WI closet! Nice secondaries, Jack-n-Jill bath, large 3rd bath, great study, pretty landscaping, expansive backyard w covered patio & sprinkler system. Community pool & amenities. 1 small dog considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.