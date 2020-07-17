147 Jody Lane

Amenities

2/1 Duplex in Springtown ISD - Beautiful new 2 bed, 1 bath duplex on a nice treed lot with ceramic tile throughout, includes stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator and stove. Everything is brand new. All Electric. Each unit will have a two car carport for covered parking and a large fenced back yard with small patio. Located in Springtown ISD. Must qualify with minimum 2 yrs rental history, 2yrs employment with verifiable income of at least 3x's the amount of rent. NO evictions or broken leases within the last 5 years. No violent crimes. No aggressive breed dogs. No housing vouchers. Incomplete applications will NOT be processed. Home REQUIRES $150 Administrative Fee at time of lease signing that will include a Pre-Move In Assessment before Move In.



