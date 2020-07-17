All apartments in Parker County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

147 Jody Lane

147 Jody Ln · (817) 691-4002
Location

147 Jody Ln, Parker County, TX 76020

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 147 Jody Lane - Duplex 147 Jody Lane · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2/1 Duplex in Springtown ISD - Beautiful new 2 bed, 1 bath duplex on a nice treed lot with ceramic tile throughout, includes stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator and stove. Everything is brand new. All Electric. Each unit will have a two car carport for covered parking and a large fenced back yard with small patio. Located in Springtown ISD. Must qualify with minimum 2 yrs rental history, 2yrs employment with verifiable income of at least 3x's the amount of rent. NO evictions or broken leases within the last 5 years. No violent crimes. No aggressive breed dogs. No housing vouchers. Incomplete applications will NOT be processed. Home REQUIRES $150 Administrative Fee at time of lease signing that will include a Pre-Move In Assessment before Move In.

(RLNE5881690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

