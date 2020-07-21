129 Clay Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities on-site laundry

Coming early-mid September. 3 bedroom/2 Bathroom doublewide on an acre in SISD. Super functional floor plan with split bedrooms, formal dining that could be used as an office or second living area. Breakfast bar in kitchen, huge laundry room, garden tub in the master bath.



Applications are processed on a first come first serve basis and can be found on our website along with move in requirements: www.strombergpropertymanagement.com



Call or email Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5p.m. for further details.