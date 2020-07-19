All apartments in Parker County
117 Collett Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

117 Collett Court

117 Collett Court · No Longer Available
Location

117 Collett Court, Parker County, TX 76088

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable half of duplex which features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, half an acre lot and ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Collett Court have any available units?
117 Collett Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker County, TX.
Is 117 Collett Court currently offering any rent specials?
117 Collett Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Collett Court pet-friendly?
No, 117 Collett Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker County.
Does 117 Collett Court offer parking?
Yes, 117 Collett Court offers parking.
Does 117 Collett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Collett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Collett Court have a pool?
No, 117 Collett Court does not have a pool.
Does 117 Collett Court have accessible units?
No, 117 Collett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Collett Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Collett Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Collett Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Collett Court does not have units with air conditioning.
