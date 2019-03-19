Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pantego
Find more places like 2 Pompano Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pantego, TX
/
2 Pompano Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2 Pompano Ct
2 Pompano Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2 Pompano Court, Pantego, TX 76013
Pantego
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit has 2 car garage, tile in kitchen and bathroom area and wood floors in all the rooms. Has a nice size backyard. Nice quiet neighborhood walking distance to the park. ready for move in.
(RLNE4584080)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 Pompano Ct have any available units?
2 Pompano Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pantego, TX
.
What amenities does 2 Pompano Ct have?
Some of 2 Pompano Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2 Pompano Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2 Pompano Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Pompano Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Pompano Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2 Pompano Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2 Pompano Ct offers parking.
Does 2 Pompano Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Pompano Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Pompano Ct have a pool?
No, 2 Pompano Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2 Pompano Ct have accessible units?
No, 2 Pompano Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Pompano Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Pompano Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Pompano Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Pompano Ct has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Hurst, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Haltom City, TX
Mansfield, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Burleson, TX
Keller, TX
Midlothian, TX
Saginaw, TX
Southlake, TX
Duncanville, TX
Coppell, TX
Westworth Village, TX
DeSoto, TX
Benbrook, TX
Flower Mound, TX
White Settlement, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District