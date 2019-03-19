All apartments in Pantego
Find more places like 2 Pompano Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pantego, TX
/
2 Pompano Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2 Pompano Ct

2 Pompano Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2 Pompano Court, Pantego, TX 76013
Pantego

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit has 2 car garage, tile in kitchen and bathroom area and wood floors in all the rooms. Has a nice size backyard. Nice quiet neighborhood walking distance to the park. ready for move in.

(RLNE4584080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Pompano Ct have any available units?
2 Pompano Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pantego, TX.
What amenities does 2 Pompano Ct have?
Some of 2 Pompano Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Pompano Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2 Pompano Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Pompano Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Pompano Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2 Pompano Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2 Pompano Ct offers parking.
Does 2 Pompano Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Pompano Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Pompano Ct have a pool?
No, 2 Pompano Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2 Pompano Ct have accessible units?
No, 2 Pompano Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Pompano Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Pompano Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Pompano Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Pompano Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHaltom City, TXMansfield, TXCedar Hill, TX
Burleson, TXKeller, TXMidlothian, TXSaginaw, TXSouthlake, TXDuncanville, TXCoppell, TXWestworth Village, TXDeSoto, TXBenbrook, TXFlower Mound, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District