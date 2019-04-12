Sign Up
1621 Oak Ridge Dr.
Find more places like
1621 Oak Ridge Dr.
Last updated April 12 2019
1 of 5
1621 Oak Ridge Dr
1621 Oakridge Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1621 Oakridge Dr, Pantego, TX 76013
Pantego
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath brick house with 2 car garage in a quiet neighborhood. Refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer connections. Fenced backyard, fireplace and wood floors and carpet in living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1621 Oak Ridge Dr have any available units?
1621 Oak Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pantego, TX
.
What amenities does 1621 Oak Ridge Dr have?
Some of 1621 Oak Ridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1621 Oak Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Oak Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Oak Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Oak Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pantego
.
Does 1621 Oak Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Oak Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 1621 Oak Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Oak Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Oak Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1621 Oak Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Oak Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1621 Oak Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Oak Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Oak Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Oak Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Oak Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
