Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pampa
Find more places like 1308 Starkweather St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pampa, TX
/
1308 Starkweather St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1308 Starkweather St
1308 North Starkweather Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1308 North Starkweather Street, Pampa, TX 79065
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1308 Starkweather St have any available units?
1308 Starkweather St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pampa, TX
.
Is 1308 Starkweather St currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Starkweather St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Starkweather St pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Starkweather St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pampa
.
Does 1308 Starkweather St offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Starkweather St does offer parking.
Does 1308 Starkweather St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Starkweather St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Starkweather St have a pool?
No, 1308 Starkweather St does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Starkweather St have accessible units?
No, 1308 Starkweather St does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Starkweather St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Starkweather St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Starkweather St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 Starkweather St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Amarillo, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amarillo College