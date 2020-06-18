All apartments in Pampa
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1308 Starkweather St

1308 North Starkweather Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1308 North Starkweather Street, Pampa, TX 79065

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Starkweather St have any available units?
1308 Starkweather St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pampa, TX.
Is 1308 Starkweather St currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Starkweather St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Starkweather St pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Starkweather St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pampa.
Does 1308 Starkweather St offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Starkweather St does offer parking.
Does 1308 Starkweather St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Starkweather St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Starkweather St have a pool?
No, 1308 Starkweather St does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Starkweather St have accessible units?
No, 1308 Starkweather St does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Starkweather St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Starkweather St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Starkweather St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 Starkweather St does not have units with air conditioning.
