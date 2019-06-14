All apartments in Paloma Creek
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:18 PM

909 Starling Lane

909 Starling Lane · No Longer Available
Location

909 Starling Lane, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

One story home in Paloma Creek. The house is located directly across from greenbelt. Large family room, formal dining, breakfast area, covered patio and large back yard. Owner pays HOA dues. Application fee $45 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Starling Lane have any available units?
909 Starling Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
What amenities does 909 Starling Lane have?
Some of 909 Starling Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Starling Lane currently offering any rent specials?
909 Starling Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Starling Lane pet-friendly?
No, 909 Starling Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek.
Does 909 Starling Lane offer parking?
Yes, 909 Starling Lane offers parking.
Does 909 Starling Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Starling Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Starling Lane have a pool?
No, 909 Starling Lane does not have a pool.
Does 909 Starling Lane have accessible units?
No, 909 Starling Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Starling Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Starling Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Starling Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Starling Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

