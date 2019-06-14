One story home in Paloma Creek. The house is located directly across from greenbelt. Large family room, formal dining, breakfast area, covered patio and large back yard. Owner pays HOA dues. Application fee $45 per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 909 Starling Lane have?
Some of 909 Starling Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
