This perfect single family residence is well maintained home located in a highly desired Paloma Creek subdivision. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home also has a bonus study for extra living space. The beautiful kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliance, and built in Island, which opens up to the formal dinning and a spacious living area. Yard has plenty of space for a privet playground or a evening bbq. It's a must see, Hurry as this won't last long.