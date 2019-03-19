621 Partridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Fantastic four bedroom home is energy efficient. There is an open floor plan with a large island kitchen, living room with cast stone fireplace, and dining area great for entertaining. Master bedroom is separated from the other bedrooms. Relaxing master bath has dual sinks, soaking tub, and oversized shower. All appliances including washer and dryer will stay. YARD MAINTENANCE is included! Great natural light in home, and an extended back patio to enjoy playing in the back yard. Out the front door is a large neighborhood park! Close to schools, highways, restaurants and entertainment. Come see!