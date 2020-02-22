Rent Calculator
Paloma Creek, TX
/
1821 Canvasback
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM
1821 Canvasback
1821 Canvasback Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1821 Canvasback Drive, Paloma Creek, TX 76227
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained and updated! Luxurious faux wood plank flooring. Fresh carpet in the bedrooms and recent paint throughout! Beautiful open floorplan with a nice backyard patio. Self Showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1821 Canvasback have any available units?
1821 Canvasback doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paloma Creek, TX
.
What amenities does 1821 Canvasback have?
Some of 1821 Canvasback's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1821 Canvasback currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Canvasback is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Canvasback pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Canvasback is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek
.
Does 1821 Canvasback offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Canvasback offers parking.
Does 1821 Canvasback have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Canvasback does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Canvasback have a pool?
No, 1821 Canvasback does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Canvasback have accessible units?
No, 1821 Canvasback does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Canvasback have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 Canvasback has units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Canvasback have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 Canvasback does not have units with air conditioning.
