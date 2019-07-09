Rent Calculator
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:34 AM
1411 Cardinal Way
1411 Cardinal Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1411 Cardinal Way, Paloma Creek, TX 76227
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1411 Cardinal Way have any available units?
1411 Cardinal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paloma Creek, TX
.
Is 1411 Cardinal Way currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Cardinal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Cardinal Way pet-friendly?
No, 1411 Cardinal Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek
.
Does 1411 Cardinal Way offer parking?
Yes, 1411 Cardinal Way offers parking.
Does 1411 Cardinal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Cardinal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Cardinal Way have a pool?
No, 1411 Cardinal Way does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Cardinal Way have accessible units?
No, 1411 Cardinal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Cardinal Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 Cardinal Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 Cardinal Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 Cardinal Way does not have units with air conditioning.
