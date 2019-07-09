Rent Calculator
Home
/
Paloma Creek, TX
/
1224 Goldeneye
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:50 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1224 Goldeneye
1224 Goldeneye
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1224 Goldeneye, Paloma Creek, TX 76227
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1224 Goldeneye have any available units?
1224 Goldeneye doesn't have any available units at this time.
Paloma Creek, TX
.
What amenities does 1224 Goldeneye have?
Some of 1224 Goldeneye's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1224 Goldeneye currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Goldeneye is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Goldeneye pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Goldeneye is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek
.
Does 1224 Goldeneye offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Goldeneye offers parking.
Does 1224 Goldeneye have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Goldeneye does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Goldeneye have a pool?
No, 1224 Goldeneye does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Goldeneye have accessible units?
No, 1224 Goldeneye does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Goldeneye have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 Goldeneye has units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Goldeneye have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 Goldeneye does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
