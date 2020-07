Amenities

Move-in ready! Spacious two-story home on a street that culminates with a cul-de-sac. The kitchen opens to the living room. Entertain with two living areas on the first floor. The master bedroom on the second floor has plenty of natural light and a huge walk-in closet. The peaceful and large backyard features a covered patio and backs onto a wooded area. Come and enjoy the many amenities Paloma Creek has to offer including greenbelts, pools, and a dog park.