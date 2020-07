Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home on quiet street backing to wooded greenbelt. Kitchen with ceramic tile and large eating area. Open family room. New paint and wood floor, no carpet in the house. Separate master suite with a spacious bath & walk-in closet. The 4th bedroom can be used as office with french doors and build-in shelves and two closets. Beautiful oversized concrete patio great for family fan. This home is a must see!