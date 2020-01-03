All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:02 PM

9813 Denali Drive

9813 Denali Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9813 Denali Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Barely lived in! Hardwoods, fridge, gorgeous granite. This open plan is ready for you. Community is full of activities on and off the lake! Stop by today- move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9813 Denali Drive have any available units?
9813 Denali Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 9813 Denali Drive have?
Some of 9813 Denali Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9813 Denali Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9813 Denali Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9813 Denali Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9813 Denali Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 9813 Denali Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9813 Denali Drive offers parking.
Does 9813 Denali Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9813 Denali Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9813 Denali Drive have a pool?
No, 9813 Denali Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9813 Denali Drive have accessible units?
No, 9813 Denali Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9813 Denali Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9813 Denali Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9813 Denali Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9813 Denali Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

