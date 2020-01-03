Rent Calculator
9813 Denali Drive
Find more places like 9813 Denali Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
9813 Denali Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:02 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9813 Denali Drive
9813 Denali Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9813 Denali Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068
Amenities
granite counters
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Barely lived in! Hardwoods, fridge, gorgeous granite. This open plan is ready for you. Community is full of activities on and off the lake! Stop by today- move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9813 Denali Drive have any available units?
9813 Denali Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paloma Creek South, TX
.
What amenities does 9813 Denali Drive have?
Some of 9813 Denali Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9813 Denali Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9813 Denali Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9813 Denali Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9813 Denali Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South
.
Does 9813 Denali Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9813 Denali Drive offers parking.
Does 9813 Denali Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9813 Denali Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9813 Denali Drive have a pool?
No, 9813 Denali Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9813 Denali Drive have accessible units?
No, 9813 Denali Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9813 Denali Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9813 Denali Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9813 Denali Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9813 Denali Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
