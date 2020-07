Amenities

Immaculate 4 bedroom home in highly sought after Paloma Creek! This home has all the upgrades with stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, wood-like ceramic tile throughout & granite counter tops in all the wet areas! Master bedroom is a great size, master bath features walk in shower with seating. Secondary bedrooms are spacious! 2.5 car garage with epoxy flooring, 8ft privacy fence & just steps away from the greenbelt trail! Come see today!